Six Easy Ways To Give Back If You Don’t Have A Lot Of Extra Money

You don’t need a lot of money in order to make a difference in someone else’s life. In fact, in many instances, you don’t need any money at all.

Below is a list of six easy ways that everyone can give back to those in need.

Every bite counts – help the fight against malaria with chocolate

In 2019, South African brands, Goodbye Malaria & NOVA Chocolate teamed up to launch a range of sugar free, fat free, taste-good, does-good, artisanal dark chocolate that uses ethically sourced ingredients called “Every Bite Counts”. The two existing flavors have helped raise much needed funds for priority malaria elimination programmes in Southern Africa as well as created increased advocacy through the sales of the chocolate bars. The dark chocolate range has been a ‘vegan’ and slimmer’s favourite treat.

They have now introduced two new milk variants, namely; Salted Caramel Flavour as well as Coconut Flavour. Available in both 40g as well as 100g. Grab a chocolate along with the rest of your meal during your next lunch run at the office. Visit shop.goodbyemalaria.com to shop their wide range of causal merchandise and contribute towards meaningful change.

Swipe your give-back cards

There are a number of companies and retail stores that have loyalty and rewards cards with a give-back element. In South Africa, MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet is the biggest and most well-known community loyalty programme. And they’ve made it super easy and convenient to give back. The programme has been around for close to a quarter of a century, supporting various food initiatives that distribute nutritious food to old age homes, orphanages, vulnerable children centres and other facilities in under-resourced areas. To sign up and do your part, or to find out more about this initiative, visit myschool.co.za or download the App.

Volunteer at an organisation

Perhaps you don’t have money, but you could always give of your time. There are many organisations across the country that often need volunteers. This could be to help with fundraising initiatives, walking dogs, assisting with building maintenance, help in the garden and so much more. Just a few hours every now and then can make a world of difference to the lives of those that these organisations serve.

Donate blood

There is always a need for blood in hospitals. If you meet the criteria to donate, please consider doing so. There are blood donation centres all across the country. Also keep an eye out for blood donation drives that happen at community centres, schools and malls. This is a good one to consider, especially if you have a rare blood type, and ahead of the holiday season when blood is needed the most.

Donate clothes and shoes

Give your wardrobe a summer tidy – decluttering will make you feel more organised, and you’ll help someone else who is in need of clothes, says Aisha Pandor of SweepSouth. Take a ruthless look inside your cupboard and start culling. Focus on what you need now, rather than what you used to, or want to, wear. Make sure that everything you keep makes you feel good. If you haven’t worn something in ages because it doesn’t fit, or you’re waiting for it to come back into fashion or you’re only holding onto it for sentimental value, then consider donating it. It might be painful, but saying goodbye to items like wedding gowns and evening dresses you’ve outgrown will free up space in your closet, and the act of donating them will be a wonderful gift to others.

Wear your support on your wrist

Support South Africa’s great causes that make a significant difference in the lives who most need our help. A Relate bracelet is the perfect gift for someone with a social conscience. Not only are they attractive on your wrist, but this 100% not-for-profit social enterprise donates the majority of its revenue to credible causes – and creates desperately needed income opportunities.

You can visit https://www.relate.org.za/ to purchase bracelets, starting at only R30! Alternatively, you can visit their participating stores including Woolworths, to make a purchase.

