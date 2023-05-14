Six Candidates are Vying to Succeed Patrick Njoroge as the Governor of Kenya’s Central Bank

Njoroge’s second and final four-year term as head of the Central Bank of Kenya expires on June 17 and the nation’s public service commission is assessing the credentials of potential replacements. It will send a final list of three names to President William Ruto, who will make his selection and submit it to Parliament for approval. Adan Abdulla Mohamed is a member of the president’s council of economic advisers. Dorcas Muthoni Mutonyi is the former head of IT research and innovation at Equity Group Holdings Plc, one of Kenya’s largest lenders. Haron Sirima is the director-general of the Public Debt Management Office at the National Treasury. Nancy Asiko Onyango has served as a director in the IMF’s office of internal audit and inspection since February 2018. Kamau Thugge is a member of Ruto’s council of economic advisers. Edward Sambili is an adviser at the ministry that oversees cooperatives and small businesses.

BLOOMBERG

