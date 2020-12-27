Six Arrested For Mount Ayliff Shooting

Six people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Eastern Cape that left seven people dead on Christmas Eve.
They were a part of a group of 12 injured during the incident.
They were arrested after being discharged from the hospital.
It’s believed a group of around ten men from Mpheni village allegedly attacked another group from Nokhatsile village.
The provincial government condemned the attack and is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
