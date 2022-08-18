Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

The Democratic Alliance has undergone some transformations. Siviwe Gwarube has been appointed as the party’s new Chief Whip in the National Assembly.
Natasha Mazzone will now represent the DA on the Joint Intelligence Committee. Noko Masipa has been assigned to the Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development portfolio, while Dianne Kohler-Barnard has been assigned to the Communications portfolio.
Marina Van Zyl, the DA’s newest member, joins the Committee on Basic Education.Cilliers Brink will continue as National Spokesperson alongside Solly Malatsi.
