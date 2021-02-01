iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SIU To Probe R430m Spent Disinfecting Schools In Gauteng

EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Special Investigating Unit says it is investigating the Gauteng Basic Education Department.

This comes after a report found the department spent over R430-million on sanitising schools. 

The amount was spent over a three-month period.  

“We have also received a letter from MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s office, requesting us to investigate the matter but anyway we were going to do it regardless,” said SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago.

The report into the spending was compiled by the provincial education department’s HOD.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

7 mins ago
1 min read

Zuma Defies Court Order, Will Not Appear At Zondo Commission

49 mins ago
1 min read

Private And Public Sectors Must Collaborate On Inoculation Drive

4 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Embarks On Vaccine Education Drive

4 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections In SA Increase By 4 525

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 5 297 New Covid-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Beneficiaries Plead With Government As Grant Ends

2 days ago
1 min read

Prasa Axe Three Executives

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Will Prevent Severe Illness – Prof Gray

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 6 141 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

7 mins ago
2 min read

Mining Indaba Virtual Announces Next Week’s Packed Two Half-Day Agenda

20 mins ago
2 min read

Education Technology Offers African Entrepreneurs Opportunity To Combine Profit With Purpose

28 mins ago
7 min read

WhatsApp Online Privacy Concerns: Is This Real Or Just A Storm In A Teacup?

42 mins ago