SIU To Probe R430m Spent Disinfecting Schools In Gauteng

The Special Investigating Unit says it is investigating the Gauteng Basic Education Department.
This comes after a report found the department spent over R430-million on sanitising schools.
The amount was spent over a three-month period.
“We have also received a letter from MEC Panyaza Lesufi’s office, requesting us to investigate the matter but anyway we were going to do it regardless,” said SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago.
The report into the spending was compiled by the provincial education department’s HOD.
