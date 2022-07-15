SIU Studying State Capture Report

The Special Investigating Unit is studying the state capture report to see who it’s already investigating and who it still needs to pursue.
This came out on the sidelines of the SIU’s 25th anniversary celebrations where the institution was lauded for its determination in recent years.
Meanwhile, many still have questions about the robbery that happened at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
The SIU says the matter is being investigated by the Hawks.
