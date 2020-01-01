iAfrica

SIU Seeks To Recover R150m From Digital Vibes

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Special Investigating Unit wants to recover R150-million from Digital Vibes.

The controversial communications firm was irregularly awarded the lucrative deal by the national Department of Health.

The unit has filed papers with the Special Tribunal, seeking to review and set aside the contract.

The company was hired to help the department with COVID-19 communications.

It’s linked associates of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who’s been placed on special leave.

The SIU submitted its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa nearly a month ago.

Last month, the Special Tribunal granted an order freezing approximately R22-million being held in a number of accounts linked to Digital Vibes.

