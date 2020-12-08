SIU Pounces On National Lotteries Commission

Share with your network!

The Special Investigating Unit is raiding the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa issued the gazette for the investigation in October to look into allegations of corruption, fraud, and tender irregularities dating back to 2014.

The SIU is working with the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority – following up on allegations that money was misused from 2014.

It’s alleged several community ptoject grants landed in the hands of staff.

