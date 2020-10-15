SIU Locks In On Eskom Suspects

Share with your network!

The Special Investigating Unit has referred over 5,500 Eskom officials for disciplinary proceedings for dishonest dealings.

The vast majority of them are for failing to declare their interests to the company.

Investigations have revealed that over 300 officials are linked to entities that do business with Eskom and contracts worth R6-billion can be traced to 135 officials.

It’s also uncovered R44 million in kickbacks paid to four Eskom officials by contractors involved in building the Kusile Power Station.

But the SIU says many of them attempt to evade the consequences when they realise the net is closing in on them.

“These officials have a tendency of resigning whenever they realise that some evidence has been found out or they have been found out, either on the irregularities or even criminal matters and then they just submit their resignations,” said SIU head, Andy Mothibi.

Mothibi says other processes will be followed for those who have resigned.

