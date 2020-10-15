iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SIU Locks In On Eskom Suspects

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Special Investigating Unit has referred over 5,500 Eskom officials for disciplinary proceedings for dishonest dealings.

The vast majority of them are for failing to declare their interests to the company.

Investigations have revealed that over 300 officials are linked to entities that do business with Eskom and contracts worth R6-billion can be traced to 135 officials.

It’s also uncovered R44 million in kickbacks paid to four Eskom officials by contractors involved in building the Kusile Power Station.

But the SIU says many of them attempt to evade the consequences when they realise the net is closing in on them.

“These officials have a tendency of resigning whenever they realise that some evidence has been found out or they have been found out, either on the irregularities or even criminal matters and then they just submit their resignations,” said SIU head, Andy Mothibi.

Mothibi says other processes will be followed for those who have resigned.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa To Detail Economic Recovery Plan

4 hours ago
1 min read

National State Of Disaster Extended

5 hours ago
1 min read

1 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Black Cops Set To Testify Are Hypocrites – Malema

1 day ago
3 min read

Cele And Ayanda Dlodlo Meet With Senekal Communities

1 day ago
1 min read

Winde Wants Probe After Dozens Catch Covid-19 At CT Club

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 18 000 Mark

1 day ago
2 min read

Gwede Mantashe Sets Out Post-Pandemic Plan For South Africa’s Energy Sector

2 days ago
1 min read

Farmer Who Allegedly Stormed Senekal Court Denied Bail

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Lays Charges Against EFF’s Malema And Paulsen

2 days ago
1 min read

Mbalula And Niehaus Clash Over Prasa

2 days ago
1 min read

Ministers Set To Visit Senekal Amid Racial Tensions

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Sunflower Fund Celebrates 20 Years Of Helping Save Lives

41 seconds ago
2 min read

Pick n Pay Switches Up Black Friday Deals And Extends Deal Periods

2 hours ago
3 min read

Leukemia And Lymphoma: Knowledge Is Your First Line Of Defense

3 hours ago
3 min read

Major SA Food Brands Join Pick n Pay In Global Commitment To Reduce Food Waste

3 hours ago