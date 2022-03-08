SIU, Digital Vibes To Go Before Tribunal

The Special Investigating Unit, Digital Vibes, and others are set to go before the Special Tribunal on Tuesday.

This after evidence showing the respondents benefited from transactions between Digital Vibes and the Health Department.

The SIU found that an R150-million tender was awarded to Digital Vibes unlawfully.

The unit is hoping to recover money from six companies, with amounts ranging between R500,000 to just over a million rand.

Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was in charge when the tender was awarded.

It was discovered he was a close associate of the owners of Digital Vibes.

