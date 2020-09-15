SIU Crackdown On PPE Tender Irregularities

The Special Investigating Unit said that more than 700 companies were now being probed for tender irregularities
According to a report on EWN, these contracts amounted to over R7.5 billion and are linked to personal protective equipment tenders for the COVID-19 relief scheme.
Among those implicated are presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.
“We’ve received a lot of allegations. We’re not saying that all of that was illegally done but this is the veil we are looking at the present moment and that shows signs that things are really not the way they are supposed to be,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Cape Talk on Tuesday morning
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that all funds stolen from will be recovered.
