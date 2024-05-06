SIU Appreciates Forfeiture Order Tied to Fraudulent Transfer of Government Land to Private Entities

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has applauded the Pretoria High Court’s forfeiture ruling relating to the illicit transfer of government land to private enterprises.

The total value of the recovery is R53 million for land intended for the construction of low-income dwellings and a school.

The ruling comes after a SIU investigation found that a syndicate cheated the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform in Vryburg, Johannesburg, and Pretoria.

This is accomplished by fraudulently transferring government property to people and private entities for their own gain.

Kaizer Kganyago, a SIU spokesperson, stated that the probe focused on fraud and corruption perpetrated between January 2008 and February 2022.

“As part of the investigation, numerous affidavits were obtained by the SIU from internal DRDLR and Deeds Registry staff members, external witnesses and/or transferring attorneys.”