SIU: 102 Gauteng Companies Now Investigated For COVID-19 Corruption Claims

4 mins ago 1 min read

Advocate Andy Mothibi, head of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said that 102 companies in Gauteng province were now being investigated for corrupt COVID-19 fund tenders valued at R2.2 billion.

The tenders involve emergency purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Mothibi says to be satisfied with the progress and “we should be able to give the president, as he expected, six-week reports with some of the evidential material.” The SIU would make sure that those found guilty will be held accountable.

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng is expected to give an update on Thursday regarding the involvement of 2 of its members in the tender irregularities: presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.

