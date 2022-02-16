Sitole Refutes Cele’s Allegations

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has hit back at allegations that he was plotting against Police Minister Bheki Cele.

During the debate on the state of the nation address on Monday, Cele claimed Sitole met EFF leader Julius Malema in December 2020, where a plot was supposedly hatched to have him removed as minister.

Sitole admits he had a meeting with Malema and the head of the protection and security services, but it was done at the request of Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale.

Sithole says the only matter discussed was alleged threats against Malema.

He’s also denied Cele’s claims that he did not attend the State of the Nation Address.

Sithole says Parliament records confirm his attendance.

