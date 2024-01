The city of Johannesburg has revealed that the council’s top whip, Sithembiso Zungu, was wounded after being shot in the south of the city earlier Monday.

Zungu is reportedly receiving medical attention at an unidentified institution.

Margaret Arnolds, Johannesburg Council Speaker, verified the occurrence.

According to Arnolds, Zungu was on official council business when the shooting took place.

However, the motivation for the shooting remains unknown.