Sisulu Attack Unwarranted – Zondo

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he expected attacks on the judiciary.
But, he didn’t think it would come from a Cabinet minister.
This comes after Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu wrote an opinion piece in which she says the rule of law does not serve African values and interests.
“On judiciary day one of the things I said was that I expect that as we move on there will be more attacks on the judiciary and that the judiciary must be ready for these attacks,” he said.
“It seems to me that hardly a month or about a month after judiciary day, Ms. Sisulu has launched a completely unwarranted attack on the judiciary.”
More Stories
SA May Transition COVID-19 Treatment To Endemic Phase
Health Department Reiterates That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe
Aarto Declared Invalid And Unconstitutional
Infrastructure, Placements Are Still Big Problems – Motshekga
DA Urges Government To End State Of Disaster
Busa Offers Resources To NPA
Rotational Learning At Schools Not Working – Makhura
Teachers Hope To See More Pupils Back In Class
South Africans Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About New ‘Deltacron’ COVID-19 Variant – Karim
Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism
NICD Reports 2 409 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Basic Education Department Ready To Welcome Teachers and Pupils Back