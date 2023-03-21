Sister to Egypt’s Most Prominent Political Prisoner Takes the Fight to the UN and EU

Alaa Abdel-Fattah ended his hunger strike in November last year after his situation had drawn high-profile international attention and there had been serious concern for his life. But very little has changed since, and the Egyptian-British pro-democracy activist remains in jail. Abdel-Fattah first rose to prominence during the 2011 Egyptian revolution and spent the subsequent years in and out of prison. He is currently serving a five-year sentence for allegedly spreading fake news. “Our family was advised to stay silent to allow the political wheels of pressure to work following the international calls during the UN climate conference COP27,” his sister Sanaa Seif told DW. “It’s now been four months, and Alaa is still in prison.” That’s why she decided to re-start the #FreeAlaa campaign, traveling to Geneva to ask the UN Human Rights Council for an investigation into the imprisonment of her brother and other political prisoners in Egypt.
SOURCE: DW
