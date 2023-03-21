iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sister to Egypt’s Most Prominent Political Prisoner Takes the Fight to the UN and EU

13 seconds ago 1 min read

Alaa Abdel-Fattah ended his hunger strike in November last year after his situation had drawn high-profile international attention and there had been serious concern for his life. But very little has changed since, and the Egyptian-British pro-democracy activist remains in jail. Abdel-Fattah first rose to prominence during the 2011 Egyptian revolution and spent the subsequent years in and out of prison. He is currently serving a five-year sentence for allegedly spreading fake news. “Our family was advised to stay silent to allow the political wheels of pressure to work following the international calls during the UN climate conference COP27,” his sister Sanaa Seif told DW. “It’s now been four months, and Alaa is still in prison.” That’s why she decided to re-start the #FreeAlaa campaign, traveling to Geneva to ask the UN Human Rights Council for an investigation into the imprisonment of her brother and other political prisoners in Egypt.

SOURCE: DW

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

MSI Reproductive Choices in Africa Helps Women and Girls Make Informed Decisions about their Bodies and Futures

1 min ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Linda Mama’ Policy is a Step in the Right Direction Towards Universal Health Coverage

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Women and Caregivers behind Uganda’s Model for Palliative Care

7 mins ago
1 min read

Tunisian President’s Speech was Essentially the “Great Replacement” Theory, but with a Local Twist

9 mins ago
1 min read

The UN’s Largest Annual Gathering on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Tackles the Gender Digital Divide

12 mins ago
1 min read

Challenges And Opportunities – Global Survey Results On Women’s Tech Careers

14 mins ago
1 min read

WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

15 mins ago
1 min read

Best Style Moments of Tems     

1 day ago
1 min read

To the World 

1 day ago
1 min read

From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop 

1 day ago
1 min read

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

1 day ago
1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sister to Egypt’s Most Prominent Political Prisoner Takes the Fight to the UN and EU

13 seconds ago
1 min read

MSI Reproductive Choices in Africa Helps Women and Girls Make Informed Decisions about their Bodies and Futures

1 min ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Linda Mama’ Policy is a Step in the Right Direction Towards Universal Health Coverage

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Women and Caregivers behind Uganda’s Model for Palliative Care

7 mins ago

Share