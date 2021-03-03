Siqalo Foods, RCL Foods, Bidfood Launch New Hospitality Industry Support Programme

Share with your network!

Struggling black-owned restaurants, catering and accommodation establishments that have been hit hard by the devastating impact of COVID-19, now have an opportunity to get back on the road to success with the Sekela Hospitality Support Programme. In an effort to bring some relief and lift the spirits of business owners within the hospitality industry, well-known professional food service brands Marvello and Meadowland owned by Siqalo Foods have partnered with RCL FOODS, Your Food Partners and Bidfood to launch this exciting new programme.

Valued at a R2 million investment per year, the Sekela Hospitality programme is a holistic, phased programme that provides current black-owned hospitality businesses (restaurants, catering companies and accommodation businesses) with back of house training, business coaching, access to capital and business stimulus packages. Businesses have until the end of April 2021 to apply.

Trusted for reliability and functional performance, Marvello spreads and Meadowland Dairy Cream Alternatives are the professional choice of many chefs and cooks for their cooking and baking needs. The brands are committed to supporting their loyal customers and the hospitality industry during these unprecedented times.

Support for black-owned hospitality businesses

“The industry has endured blow after blow during the COVID-19 pandemic with the international travel ban, curfew, recurring alcohol bans, maximum capacity and social distancing restrictions all coming into play. Like most countries, South Africa can’t afford for its hospitality industry to fail. We wanted to do our part and bring a solution to the fore where we can help drive a positive change and see business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their true potential,” says Edwin Ukama, Channel Marketing Executive at RCL FOODS, Your Food Partners.

The first phase will allow up to 50 successful applicants to join the programme and receive a 10% purchase discount on any food order placed through Bidfood. In phase two, qualifying beneficiaries will receive relevant top-class back of house training and business coaching, followed by essential financial assistance / support planning and business profiling.

In order to qualify, applying businesses must meet a particular set of criteria. The programme recruitment drive will commence on the 1st of March 2021.

With crisis comes opportunity and as the effects of COVID-19 continue for the foreseeable future, Siqalo Foods urges business owners to use this opportunity to sustain their businesses. “We look forward to hearing from motivated applicants who are eager to turn their establishments into professionally-run and financially viable businesses. With this programme we aim to bring much-needed life, passion and positivity back into the hospitality industry and help shape dynamic business leaders,” concludes Perpetua Ngulube, Brand Manager of Marvello and Meadowland.

Visit www.sekelahsp.co.za to apply. Applications close 30 April 2021.

For further enquiries, please contact the campaign project management company, Bloom Infinite, info@bloominfinite.co.za

