Sino-African Architecture: A Look at the Rise of Chinese-Built Projects Across the African Continent

In a relatively short period of time, China has grown to become the largest investor in African infrastructure projects. With experience and increasing worldwide scrutiny, the architecture has evolved from the purely efficient and mundane into statement-making designs that incorporate aspects of African culture. Even so, critics question the true cost of many of these ‘gifts from China’ as pertains to political freedom, sustainability, and the disruption of cultural norms.

SOURCE: ARCHINECT

