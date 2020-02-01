Singita Lebombo Lodge Named Top 5 Most Spectacular Hotel In The World

The eagerly awaited Matador Network’s ‘25 most spectacular hotels in the world: 2020’ list includes Singita Lebombo Lodge, in the Kruger National Park, in its top 5 selection. The best hotels and lodges from around the world are highlighted in the list, released late in January 2020 – yet another credit to both Singita and Cécile & Boyd’s already illustrious reputations. Designed in collaboration with GAPP Architects, Lebombo reflects the spectacular landscape from which it draws its inspiration. A celebration of the landscape is indeed the defining ethos of Cécile & Boyd’s sophisticated glass-walled suites at the lodge. The bold contemporary style is inspired by the rockface into which it is built, the untamed terrain that surrounds the lodge and the thousand stars that twinkle at night. The interior design sweeps guests into a hideaway of luxury, style and comfort, yet also connects them to nature in this 33,000-acre private concession on the eastern edge of the Kruger.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM