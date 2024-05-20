Singer Libianca on the Pressure to Take Sides in Cameroon War

Afrosoul star Libianca, despite living in the US for most of her life, proudly embraces her Cameroonian heritage. Known for her 2022 hit “People,” she often showcases her roots, but this has brought her into the crosshairs of Cameroon’s conflict. Libianca recently postponed her North American tour after receiving over 50 death threats from separatist rebels who misinterpreted her use of the Cameroonian flag as support for President Paul Biya. The separatists, fighting for an independent English-speaking state, view any national symbolism as allegiance to the government. Libianca, however, refuses to take sides, advocating for love over violence.



SOURCE: BBC