Singaporean Firms are Trying for New Markets in Africa

Originating within Singapore’s bustling fintech scene, Thunes now integrates over 30 African financial ecosystems, working in concert with key partners like M-Pesa, Orange Money, and MTN Mobile Money. Operating in 132 countries globally, Thunes serves as a financial nexus, linking 3bn mobile wallet accounts with 4bn bank accounts. Since its inception in 2016, it has facilitated transactions exceeding $50bn, earning revenues by charging up to 5% per transaction.

AFRICAN BUSINESS

