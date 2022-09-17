iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Singapore Will Be Tough – Albon

REUTERS/Molly Darlington

4 mins ago 1 min read

Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon said he hoped to race in Singapore on Oct. 2 after missing last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis but recognised it would be tough.

The 26-year-old Thai was replaced at Monza by Dutch reserve Nyck de Vries, who finished ninth on his debut.

Albon was released from hospital on Tuesday and is recovering at home in Monaco ahead of the Singapore round which starts with practice on Sept. 30.

“I feel pretty good, I feel OK,” he said in a video message on social media.

“Obviously on Saturday I had a slight issue and the doctors did an amazing job. I’m very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday.

“I’ve been in Monaco since then, I’ve been starting to walk around and the goal is to be ready for Singapore which is going to be tough. It’s one of the toughest races that we go to, so it’s not an easy one.

“But let’s aim high and see what happens.”

Williams said on Monday that Albon suffered “unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure” and had spent Saturday night in intensive care.

He was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Mature Hales ‘Looking Forward’ To England Opportunity At T20 World Cup

8 mins ago
2 min read

Murray Loses Doubles As Britain Bow Out Of Davis Cup

39 mins ago
2 min read

Ramsey Strike Gives Villa Win Over Southampton

51 mins ago
2 min read

Neymar Defends Vinicius Over Criticism Of Goal Celebrations

53 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Says Federer Set Tone For Excellence And Led With Poise

58 mins ago
2 min read

Man City’s Haaland Wins Premier League Player Of The Month For August

1 hour ago
2 min read

Boucher Named Mumbai Indians Head Coach

1 hour ago
3 min read

British Soccer Criticised For Cancelling Play After Queen’s Death

6 days ago
4 min read

Sensational Swiatek Downs Jabeur For First U.S. Open Title

6 days ago
1 min read

Hamilton Jokes About Watching His iPad During Monza Race

6 days ago
2 min read

Even F1 Drivers Struggle With Monza Grid Conundrum

6 days ago
2 min read

Australians Peers And Sanders Clinch U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Stage 5 Blackouts Until Monday

17 seconds ago
1 min read

Singapore Will Be Tough – Albon

4 mins ago
2 min read

Mature Hales ‘Looking Forward’ To England Opportunity At T20 World Cup

8 mins ago
2 min read

Murray Loses Doubles As Britain Bow Out Of Davis Cup

39 mins ago

Share