Simmering Tensions in The Gambia

Yahya Jammeh, the Gambian leader with a fantastical belief that he could cure HIV and AIDS, was replaced in 2016 by Adama Barrow. Plucked from obscurity, Barrow promised to usher in an era of justice. But the country is spiralling into instability, and Gambians have yet to see change.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
