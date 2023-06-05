Silversea Cruises’ Extended Indian Ocean Island and Southern Africa Programme                                                     

Silver Spirit will make her way from Dubai in a series of voyages including: Dubai to Mahe (18 nights) with calls in the Middle East, India, and around the stunning islands of Seychelles. Mahe to Cape Town (15 nights) an incredible itinerary that includes calls in Zanzibar and Madagascar as well as exploring our incredible wildlife from her call at Richards Bay – but also with plenty of sea days to just relax and breathe in the Indian Ocean enjoying all the luxuries on board. Cruise Vacations said that there is also a series of voyages along South Africa’s coastline and Namibia, either Cape Town round trip (15 nights), or on newly introduced shorter sector voyages between Cape Town and Durban and vice versa in the all-new Silver Spirit.

IOL

