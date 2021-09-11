Silva Strike Give Man City Win Over Leicester

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.
Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar.
City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.
Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.
Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.
Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.
More Stories
Vaccinate before you vote – Phaahla
SA Reports 5 885 New COVID-19 Cases
Experts Warn Elections Could Be A COVID-19 Superspreader Event
Ramaphosa Urges People To Work Together
WC Authorities Predict Province Could Exit Third Wave Soon
SA Reports 6 270 New COVID-19 Cases
Winde Calls For End To National State Of Disaster
ANC To Oppose DA On Candidate List
ANC Employees Considered Taking The Party’s Top 6 To Court
SA Reports 7 338 New COVID-19 Cases
ANC Did Not Get Special Treatment From The IEC – Duarte
Experts Warn Against Easing Of Restrictions