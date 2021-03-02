iAfrica

Significant Fuel Price Hike From Wednesday

1 hour ago 1 min read

The price of petrol will increase by 65 cents on Wednesday, 3 March, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 56 cents a litre.
The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 47 cents a litre.

This follows a big increase for consumers earlier this year on an already tight budget.

