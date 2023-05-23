iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sign Language Moves A Step Closer To Being SA’s 12th Official Language

President Cyril Ramaphosa, and sign language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe, speaking during a national address from the Union Buildings. Picture: GCIS
22 mins ago 1 min read

The new Sign Language Bill is inching closer to becoming a reality and is now with the Presidency’s legal team.

Earlier this month, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved an amendment to Section 6 of the Constitution which will make sign language the country’s twelfth official language.

Now all that’s left is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign it into law.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, gave this update on the process.

“The president welcomes this amendment as it deepens inclusivity and diversity in our country. Among other objectives, the amendment prohibits unfair discrimination on the ground of disability as guaranteed by Section 9 of the Constitution. The bill was received last week, having been passed by the NCOP. It is now being processed by the Presidency’s legal team.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Karpowership Energy Deal Shouldn’t Be More Than Five Years – Ramokgopa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Numsa To Meet Eskom For Third Round Of Wage Talks

29 mins ago
3 min read

Changemaker Honoured For Africa Education Nomination

1 hour ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident There’ll Be Less Load Shedding ‘Within The Next Few Months’

3 days ago
3 min read

G7 Agrees On Ukraine Jets, China ‘Economic Coercion’ Statement

3 days ago
1 min read

SA To Purchase Emergency Power To Keep The Lights On – Mashatile

4 days ago
1 min read

Gift Of The Givers Unveils R60m Upgrade At Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Disaster Teams On Standby Amid Higher Stages Of Load Shedding – Winde

4 days ago
1 min read

Karpowership Granted Access To Dock At Three SA Ports

4 days ago
2 min read

Not SA’s Place To Be Hostile Towards Russia Despite Invasion Of Ukraine: DIRCO

1 week ago
1 min read

ANC To Meet US Ambassador Over Russia Claims

1 week ago
3 min read

Pfizer Pledges R11 Million For The Expansion Of Community Clinics In Under-Served South African Communities

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Karpowership Energy Deal Shouldn’t Be More Than Five Years – Ramokgopa

8 mins ago
1 min read

Sign Language Moves A Step Closer To Being SA’s 12th Official Language

22 mins ago
1 min read

Numsa To Meet Eskom For Third Round Of Wage Talks

29 mins ago
2 min read

The Inaugural Tourism Investment Forum Africa Is A Unique Opportunity For The Northern Cape

36 mins ago

Share