Sign Language Moves A Step Closer To Being SA’s 12th Official Language

The new Sign Language Bill is inching closer to becoming a reality and is now with the Presidency’s legal team.
Earlier this month, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved an amendment to Section 6 of the Constitution which will make sign language the country’s twelfth official language.
Now all that’s left is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign it into law.
Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, gave this update on the process.
“The president welcomes this amendment as it deepens inclusivity and diversity in our country. Among other objectives, the amendment prohibits unfair discrimination on the ground of disability as guaranteed by Section 9 of the Constitution. The bill was received last week, having been passed by the NCOP. It is now being processed by the Presidency’s legal team.”
