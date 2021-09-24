iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sign Language Across Africa

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Most (if not all) indigenous signed languages in Africa today are marginalised, dominated and suppressed by foreign signed languages. Yet well-developed signed languages are cited to have been in use in African deaf communities as far back as the 15th centuries. Over 300 signed languages are used globally. Some have risen to national use, others are at regional level, others, are still regarded as village signs. In Africa only about four signed language varieties have received some kind of constitutional recognition in their home countries – Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe. They all have a significant foreign signed language influence. Some refer to them as “foreign-based” signed languages in Africa, while others see them as varieties or dialects of foreign signed languages such as American Sign Language and British Sign Language. Regrettably, the signed language situation in Nigeria can be described as chaotic and confusing. Most signers (deaf and hearing) get trapped in the neocolonial mentality of using American Sign Language , while the rich indigenous signing system is relegated to the background in the name of “local signs”, “gestures”, “pidgin signs” or even “demonstrations”. What is referred to as American Sign Language in Nigeria is best described as Signed English which is neither American nor Nigerian.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Wide Range of African Organisations have Come together to Demand Change

7 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi Sees Rising Poaching Incidents

8 mins ago
1 min read

Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet

11 mins ago
1 min read

African Leaders Sound Alarm at the UN General Assembly

12 mins ago
1 min read

Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities

3 days ago
1 min read

When One Trial Ends Another Opens for South Africa’s Former President

3 days ago
1 min read

China Follows DRC’s Lead on Mining Regulations

3 days ago
1 min read

Namibian Protesters Call for Talks Before Accepting Berlin’s Deal

3 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria has been Grappling with a Growing Drug Problem

3 days ago
1 min read

Kigali Snubs Belgium Over Jailed Hotelier

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sign Language Across Africa

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Algeria Lays Bouteflika to Rest

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Wide Range of African Organisations have Come together to Demand Change

7 mins ago