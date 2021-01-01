iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sierra Leone’s Radio Teaching Programme Helps with Distance and Remote Learning

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Freetown was prepared for the school closures that arose pandemics. The interactive Radio Teaching Programme was established during the 2014-16 Ebola crisis making them ready to provide distance schooling to millions of students. During the Ebola outbreak, students were out of school for the larger part of nine months. These were the years before Zoom calls and online learning platforms for schools. Besides, very few households had access to internet technology in Sierra Leone. It was decided that radio programming would be the most efficient method to deliver lessons as it was cost-effective, engaging, and could easily be adapted to local languages. Using funding from the Global Partnership for Education, 80,000 portable radio sets were distributed to learners in 2014. The best teachers were selected to present compelling lessons to 1.8 million learners. It worked well. While the radio teaching programme ended when the Ebola crisis was over, the ministry kept the Education Radio station alive.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Rural Areas are being Hit Hard by Covid

5 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Should Seize its Moment in Ethiopia

5 hours ago
1 min read

Can African States Stop the Crypto Wave?

5 hours ago
1 min read

Security Personnel Arrested for Attempt on Rajoelina’s Life

5 hours ago
1 min read

Stemming the Poaching Tide is a Major Challenge in South Africa

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nine African Urban Hotspots

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Biggest Hotel Players Take On Airbnb with a Homegrown Listing Marketplace

1 day ago
1 min read

Your August Travel Plans Must Include Kenya

1 day ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls Open to Vaccinated Visitors

1 day ago
1 min read

The Cape Verdean Experience

1 day ago
1 min read

xNasozi Launches Anniversary Collection That Celebrates Modern African Style

1 day ago
1 min read

Meet Duro Arts, the Man Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Album Covers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxi operations expected to resume in Western Cape

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA Set To Receive Another Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cele, Zikalala To Give An Update On Situation In Phoenix

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 5 575 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago