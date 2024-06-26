Sierra Leone’s Parliament Criminalizes Child Marriage in New Bill

Sierra Leone’s Parliament has passed a landmark bill criminalizing child marriage, marking a significant win for activists in a region that is highly notorious for the practice. The bill, which imposes up to 15 years in prison or hefty fines for offenders, awaits President Julius Maada Bio’s signature to become law. According to a 2019 UNICEF report, the West African nation has 800,000 child brides, half of whom married before age 15. With the bill, the country’s leaders will be hoping they can put an end to the practice and safeguard the future of their girls. Sierra Leone’s move is positive news, especially since a recent UNICEF report estimated it will take about 300 years to eradicate child marriage. While the practice has seen steady global decline in recent times, it is still very prevalent in West and Central Africa.

SOURCE: SEMAFOR