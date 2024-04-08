Sierra Leone has Seen an Unfair Number of Tragedies but Ready to Welcome Tourists     

Like Ghana’s Year of the Return campaign, Sierra Leone wants people of African descent to return for heritage tours. There’s vital history to learn and a direct cultural connection between the Gullah Geechee community in the United States and Sierra Leone. Traveling to Sierra Leone provides an authentic and raw experience of a destination transforming right before the world’s eyes. The best way to navigate Sierra Leone is with a tour guide because the current infrastructure can be challenging. Local guides will streamline the process of necessary visas, transportation, and exchanging money because ATMs are scarce, and many local shops do not take credit cards.

