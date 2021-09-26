Siba Mtongana Wants African Cuisine to Be a Staple Across the Globe

Using her platform as a celebrity chef, Siba Mtongana has devised a new way of educating the world about the wonders of African cuisine. Having just mounted a new reality show on DSTV, she is bringing a host of African chefs to the competition kitchen, which will expose viewers to the amazing variety of African cuisine and surely engage them with some spirited drama. House of Chefs involves a group of aspiring African chefs from South Africa, Ghana, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya and Zambia, who battle it out for a coveted internship at Siba’s fine-dining restaurant in the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. The renowned chef admitted that she is also passionate about educating others on all-things-African cuisines and that House of Chefs is the ideal way for her to contribute to the development and success of young chefs from the continent.
SOURCE: IOL
