Shudufhadzo Musida Crowned Miss SA 2020

Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned Miss South Africa 2020.

The 24-year-old from Limpopo beat 15 other contestants from across the country to scoop the prestigious crown.

Musida said she hoped to be a representative of the beauty, diversity, and resilience that exists in South Africa.

In her acceptance speech, Shudufhadzo said: “It took an entire village to get me here, and I would like to thank all of you for being my village. I stand here today as your Miss South Africa with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation – one of the first Venda women, but certainly not the last – to become Miss South Africa.

Musida walks away with a lucrative R3-million prize package.

Thato Mosehle is the first runner-up, while Natasha Joubert took the third spot.

The pageant was held at the Table Bay hotel in Cape Town and was hosted by South African media personality, Nomzamo Mbatha.

