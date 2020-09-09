iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

6 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Jacqueline Ngo Mpii’s “Little Africa” walking tour of Goutte d’Or highlights the talent and energy of the neighborhood’s African diaspora. Her tour winds through a kaleidoscope of African restaurants, book stores and night spots. One of the last neighborhoods to become part of Paris in the 19th century, Goutte d’Or has always been home to low-income workers and immigrants from Italy, Spain and Poland. Now, it’s an African melting pot and fashion hub. Boutique Peulh Vagabond, with its chunky jewelry and elegant outfits, reflects designer Dyenaa Diaw’s Senegalese heritage. Diaw also uses traditional African weave — employing a cooperative of artisans from Burkina Faso. That’s another subtext in this walking tour — how this neighborhood’s creators are tapping Africa-based talent.  Diaw has gained an international reputation, partly because American superstar singer Beyonce has worn her creations. She could move her business to a more upscale neighborhood, but Goutte d’Or is home.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

2 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

5 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago
1 min read

South African Female Athlete Loses Battle to Compete

10 mins ago
1 min read

Building Green Spaces Forms Part of Dakar’s Property Development

12 mins ago
1 min read

Traffic Diversion at Annual Wildebeest Migration

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Latest Challenge to the Administration of Ethiopia’s Abiy

16 mins ago
1 min read

After Years of Going it Alone, Hargeisa and Taipei Join Forces

19 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Performance in Human Capital is Dismal

21 mins ago
1 min read

How Some African Couples are Tying the Knot during the Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Only a Quarter of Africa’s Trade Finance Needs are Being Met

1 day ago
1 min read

Will this be the Midas Touch for Ghana?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Showcasing the African Side of Paris

6 seconds ago
1 min read

A Missing Case of the African Cup of Nations Trophy is File

2 mins ago
1 min read

Pandemic Gives Cycling a Boost in Accra

5 mins ago
1 min read

Living on the Streets During a Pandemic

8 mins ago