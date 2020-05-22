Showcasing Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19

Share with your network!

Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 is a double-bottom-line pitch competition to showcase and support African entrepreneurs who, in the last six weeks, have developed solutions to support Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. Entries are evaluated primarily on their impact against the virus and the viability of delivering the product or service. Financial sustainability is of secondary importance. Entrepreneurs will “pitch” their ideas, and will be questioned by a judging panel comprised of a seasoned group of innovation investment experts. In addition, the audience will judge each entrepreneur’s presentation and register their views through live polling. The winner will receive a cash prize of $500, one-on-one mentorship session with a Harvard Business School professor, and a media package worth $5,000.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!