Shouldering the Burden Many Children in Malawi Face

While other children play football or watch cartoons at home after school, nine-year-old Gift Phiri goes to work. After his day at primary school in Mchengautuwa, in Malawi’s northern city of Mzuzu, the nine-year-old goes home to start work, hammering sharp-edged metal sheets, shaping them into charcoal cooking stoves. Gift, who lives with his grandmother, two younger siblings and another relative, started making the stoves after being trained by his grandfather when he was six. His grandfather, who had provided the only source of income for the family, died earlier this year after a long illness. So Gift took up the mantle as the provider for the family. Eye of the Child, a project from the Firelight Foundation, which champions child rights, said child neglect was on the rise, in line with an increase in child marriage for girls. More than 40% of girls in Malawi are married under 18.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Ravaged by War and Famine: Sudan’s Conservation Struggles
It’s Been a Turbulent Ride for Africa’s Airlines
Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone
After Serving Time in a U.S. Jail Rwandan Woman is Forced to Face the Music Back Home
How the Super League Will Affect African Footballers
An Important Decision Awaits the Kenyan Electorate
This is the Third Major Train Accident to Occur in Egypt in Less than a Month
A Family Fighting to be Together
Firefighters Battle Raging Fires at One of South Africa’s Key Attractions
Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’
The Story of Rwanda’s Regeneration and Rehabilitation
A Photo Series of the Beautiful People of Africa