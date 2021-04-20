iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Shouldering the Burden Many Children in Malawi Face

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

While other children play football or watch cartoons at home after school, nine-year-old Gift Phiri goes to work. After his day at primary school in Mchengautuwa, in Malawi’s northern city of Mzuzu, the nine-year-old goes home to start work, hammering sharp-edged metal sheets, shaping them into charcoal cooking stoves. Gift, who lives with his grandmother, two younger siblings and another relative, started making the stoves after being trained by his grandfather when he was six. His grandfather, who had provided the only source of income for the family, died earlier this year after a long illness. So Gift took up the mantle as the provider for the family. Eye of the Child, a project from the Firelight Foundation, which champions child rights, said child neglect was on the rise, in line with an increase in child marriage for girls. More than 40% of girls in Malawi are married under 18.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Ravaged by War and Famine: Sudan’s Conservation Struggles

4 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Been a Turbulent Ride for Africa’s Airlines

4 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone

4 hours ago
1 min read

After Serving Time in a U.S. Jail Rwandan Woman is Forced to Face the Music Back Home

4 hours ago
1 min read

How the Super League Will Affect African Footballers

5 hours ago
1 min read

An Important Decision Awaits the Kenyan Electorate

5 hours ago
1 min read

This is the Third Major Train Accident to Occur in Egypt in Less than a Month

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Family Fighting to be Together

5 hours ago
1 min read

Firefighters Battle Raging Fires at One of South Africa’s Key Attractions

5 hours ago
1 min read

Inside Naomi Campbell’s Villa: ‘It’s like Little Italy in East Africa’

2 days ago
1 min read

The Story of Rwanda’s Regeneration and Rehabilitation

2 days ago
1 min read

A Photo Series of the Beautiful People of Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Plans To Extend Home Affairs Working Hours

2 hours ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize

2 hours ago
1 min read

CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place

2 hours ago
3 min read

SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout

2 hours ago