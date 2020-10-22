Shortfalls of Kenya’s Quest to Provide Quality Healthcare to All

Nairobi has made several reforms in recent years intended to expand health service coverage to a wider population, and with a specific focus on the poor, and to reduce financial hardship due to healthcare costs. The first of these reforms, in 2013, was the abolition of user fees at public primary healthcare facilities. The second, announced the same year, made maternity services free at all public facilities. This was upgraded in 2017 to a public funded health scheme for pregnant women and infants managed by the National Hospital Insurance Fund. Third was the introduction of a health insurance subsidy for the poor in 2014. Under this programme, the government fully subsidises the National Hospital Insurance Fund premiums for selected poor households with orphans and vulnerable children, elderly people, and people with severe disabilities. This enables access to outpatient and inpatient care at participating public, private for profit, and faith-based health facilities. The evidence from low- and middle-income countries shows that the rich rather than the poor tend to benefit more from public spending on health. Kenya is no exception in spite of health financing reforms that target the poor.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Concern Over Kilimanjaro’s Biodiversity
Betting on Gamification, a Nascent Sector in Nigeria
Mixed Reception of Juba’s New Currency
Kenya’s Education Crisis
Could the Halt of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Affect Trials in Africa?
Guinea’s Worst Case Scenario Happens after Elections
A Brutal Scramble to Fly African Migrants Out of the Country in the Run-up to the U.S. Elections
Unified Condemnation from Continental and World Bodies on the Situation in Nigeria
Buhari’s Message on #EndSARS Demos Described as Cold
Zero International Travellers Hits South Africa Hard
Kenyan e-health Startup Bags Gates Funding
Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC