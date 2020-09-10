iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Woolworths Pull TRESemme Products

Photo Credit: LushAngel/Flickr

39 mins ago 1 min read

The Shoprite group, Pick n Pay and Woolworths have confirmed that they will no longer stock TRESemme products in their stores.

In a tweet from its official account, Pick n Pay indicated on Wednesday it was removing the products. A Pick n Pay spokesperson confirmed the validity of the tweet to News24.

The retailer said given the recent concern about a racist advert released by TRESemme, it would no longer be selling their products while they engage with the supplier.

On Tuesday, the Clicks retail group said it remove all TRESemme products from its shelves with immediate effect and would replace them with locally sourced hair care brands.

The Shoprite group announced it was removing the products from sale at its stores countrywide on Wednesday afternoon.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Shoprite/Checkers Group in a short statement to IOL.

Woolworths then became the latest retailer to remove TRESemme products from its shelves.

The company confirmed the news to Eyewitness News on Wednesday evening, making it the fourth store to stop the sale of the products over a racist advertisement that was posted on the Clicks website last week.

