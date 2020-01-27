Mon. Jan 27th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Shiraz Mohamed Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Return To SA

Shiraz Mohamed pictured with his mother, Shireen. Picture: Faizel Patel/EWN.

18 mins ago 2 min read

South African photojournalist Shiraz Mohamed said he was relieved to be back on home soil.

Mohammed has on Sunday spoken for the first time since arriving back in the country earlier this month.

His family has released a video, thanking South Africans for supporting him while he was being held captive in Syria for almost three years.

Mohammed was kidnapped by a group of masked men in 2017 while he was on assignment with the Gift of the Givers in the war-torn country.

There were ongoing negotiations for his release but reports later emerged that he had escaped.

In the video statement, Mohammed who is accompanied by his mother, said there were too many people to thank and too many names to mention.

Mohammed also said the money that was collected for his release would be returned to those who donated.

“From my side, I thank everyone that assisted me and who tried to secure my release. I thank everyone for their prayers and whatever support they have given.”

Mohammed said he needed time to rest and would conduct interviews once he had regained his strength.

“With regards to the money collected, there is a process that has started to return the money back to everyone.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No New Trains For Cape Town Until Security Improved, Says Metrorail

22 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi ‘Deeply Saddened’ After Laticia Jansen Raped, Murdered

28 mins ago
2 min read

SA Health Officials Step Up Efforts To Detect Coronavirus

32 mins ago
1 min read

Satawu To Hold Urgent Meeting With Autopax As Workers Receive Half Of Salary

38 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Authorities Probe Metrorail Train Fire

1 day ago
1 min read

Mboweni Caves In To ANC Refusal To Liquidate SAA

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Shiraz Mohamed Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Return To SA

18 mins ago
1 min read

No New Trains For Cape Town Until Security Improved, Says Metrorail

22 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi ‘Deeply Saddened’ After Laticia Jansen Raped, Murdered

28 mins ago
2 min read

SA Health Officials Step Up Efforts To Detect Coronavirus

32 mins ago