Shell’s Exploration Plans in South Africa Halted

The Eastern Cape High Court has ruled that the exploration rights granted by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Affairs to Impact Africa and Shell were unlawful – putting an end to any seismic survey in the ocean off the Wild Coast. The rights, extended twice between 2014 and 2021, included permission for what became a controversial seismic survey, which was stopped by an interdict granted in December last year at the behest of Wild Coast communities and civil society organisations who complained of the damaging impact of the survey and that they had not been properly consulted. The applicants then proceeded to court with “Part B” of their application – to review and set aside the granting of the rights in the first place. Because of its importance and the novel issues raised, the matter was heard by three judges: Judge President Selby Mbenenge, Judge Zamani Nhlangulela and Judge Thandi Norman.
SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH
More Stories
Lessons for Sportswomen in Africa
Benin Used as Launchpad for Tech Startups
Motorists in Malawi are Having to Rely on Fuel Smuggled in from Neighbouring Mozambique
Moving Animals to an Area in the Zambezi River Valley to Rebuild Wildlife Populations There
Disgraced Parathlete Fights for His Freedom
374 Academic Programmes Offered by the University of Ghana are Unaccredited
No Solace for Parents after Teens’ Mysterious Deaths
How Gabon Manages its Side of the Congo Basin
Luanda’s Political Scene Remains Unchanged
Ivorian Athlete On his Path to Rowing Glory
Research on the Treatment of Migrants in South Africa’s Healthcare Sector
Abuja Calls for Local Talent in Advertising