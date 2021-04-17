iAfrica

Sheffield United Relegated From Premier League

Photo Credit: Reuters/Geoff Caddick

10 hours ago 2 min read

Sheffield United’s relegation from the Premier League was sealed when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The defeat left the Yorkshire club 19 points behind fourth-from-bottom Burnley with a maximum of 18 remaining.

Sheffield United finished in the top half last season on their return to the top flight but have looked relegation favourites for a long time after taking two points from their opening 17 games of this campaign.

Willian Jose’s first goal for Wolves did the damage in the 59th minute, meaning Sheffield United now share the unwanted record of being relegated after 32 Premier League games set by Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

Sheffield became the first team to finish as high as ninth in the Premier League and be relegated the following season since Birmingham City, who were ninth in 2009-10 and relegated a year later.

Only Sunderland in 2005-06 and Derby in 2007-08, with 11 points, have had fewer points on the board after 32 games in a Premier League season than Sheffield United this term.

Without their star man Pedro Neto through injury, Wolves struggled to break down the Blades in the first half, with defender Willy Boly’s flick on to the crossbar as close as they came to an opener.

The goal that set the visitors on their way to relegation summed up their season. Moments after missing a glorious chance, the Blades were carved open at the back, with Willian Jose, on his 12th Premier League appearance, tapping home.

Interim manager Paul Heckingbottom’s side had chances to get back into the match, but poor finishing once again let them down. Sheffield have scored just 17 league goals all season.

Wolves substitute Fabio Silva should have made the result more comfortable late on, but his struggles in front of goal continued as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side closed to within four points of the top 10.

Reuters

