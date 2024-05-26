Shauwn Mkhize Reportedly Owes SARS Millions And The Tax Collector Wants The Money

Shauwn Mkhize, the proprietor of the Royal AM soccer team, finds herself at the center of another tax-related controversy, potentially facing the seizure of some of her prized possessions.

The entrepreneur and public figure, commonly known as ‘Mamkhize,’ is reportedly in arrears with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for over R37 million in back taxes.

This incident marks another chapter in the soccer magnate’s history of tax disputes.

Previously, in 2020, SARS had successfully secured a liquidation order against her cleaning business for an unpaid tax debt exceeding R200,000.

Mkhize amassed a considerable portion of her wealth through various government contracts aimed at constructing affordable homes in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, her financial dealings have been the subject of scrutiny by both the tax authorities and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), with multiple media outlets exposing details since 2013.

The City Press recently reported new allegations by SARS, claiming that Mkhize has failed to settle her tax obligations.

The report further states that SARS has filed for an execution order to seize 13 vehicles associated with Mkhize, including a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce, which are assets of Shandi Trust and her soccer club.

Should the court approve the order, all vehicles owned by Shandi Trust, where Mkhize holds a major stake, would need to be surrendered to SARS within a week.

There are also reports that SARS officials attempted to visit Mkhize’s premises this week but were unable to enter.