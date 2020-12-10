Sharp Rise In New COVID-19 Cases

The Department of Health has confirmed that the total new cases identified since the last report is 6 709 thus giving South Africa a total of 828 598 cumulative cases.
A cumulative 5 690 263 tests have been completed, of which 38 200 have been conducted since the last report.
135 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 56, Free State 15, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7 and Western Cape 48.
This brings the total to 22 574 deaths.
