iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Sharp Rise In New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya visits Transnet School of Rail Esselen Park, Quarantine site for Covid 19. Photo GCIS

7 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the total new cases identified since the last report is 6 709 thus giving South Africa a total of 828 598 cumulative cases.

A cumulative 5 690 263 tests have been completed, of which 38 200 have been conducted since the last report.

135 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 56, Free State 15, Gauteng 16, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7 and Western Cape 48.

This brings the total to 22 574 deaths.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAA Interim Board Members Appointed

6 hours ago
1 min read

Matric Rewrite Legal Challenge To Be Heard

6 hours ago
2 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Second Wave Of COVID-19

7 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Concludes NEC Meeting

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape Plans To Avoid Harder Lockdown

1 day ago
1 min read

No Room For Compromise – Motshekga

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records Over 4 000 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC

2 days ago
1 min read

We Stuck To COVID-19 Rules – Matric Rage Organisers

2 days ago
1 min read

SIU Pounces On National Lotteries Commission

2 days ago
1 min read

3 313 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Ghanaian Voters Re-Elect President Nana Akufo-Addo

5 mins ago
4 min read

Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans

6 hours ago
4 min read

Vergelegen Estate All Set For a Safe and Relaxing Summer Season

6 hours ago
2 min read

How to Transact Safely Online and Avoid Card Fraud Over the Holidays

6 hours ago