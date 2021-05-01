iAfrica

Sharks Ends Stormers’ Cape Town Run

The Stormers lost their first match at their new home, the Cape Town Stadium, when the Sharks staged a remarkable second-half comeback.

However, of more concern than the 30-33 loss would be the injuries to flyhalf Kade Wolhuter – who left the field with serious-looking knee injury midway through the second half – and Herschel Jantjies, who also left the field late in the match with a leg injury.

However, credit must go to the Sharks – who came back from 7-23 down – and still trailed 12-23 at half-time – to score 21-unanswered second-half points to race into a 33-23 lead.

They then held off a strong late charge from the hosts, who narrowed the gap to 30-33 with a try in the last 10 minutes, to ensure the Stormers have lost for the first time since the much-vaunted move from Newlands to the Greenpoint venue.

