Sharks Bounce Back Against Pumas

47 mins ago 1 min read

The Sharks bounced back from their defeat to the Bulls last week when they hammered the Pumas 42-19 in Nelspruit on Saturday.

The team from Durban scored six tries on their way to victory with flyhalf Curwin Bosch adding 12 points to the tally with his six successful conversions.

