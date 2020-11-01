Sharks Bounce Back Against Pumas

The Sharks bounced back from their defeat to the Bulls last week when they hammered the Pumas 42-19 in Nelspruit on Saturday.
The team from Durban scored six tries on their way to victory with flyhalf Curwin Bosch adding 12 points to the tally with his six successful conversions.
More Stories
England Take Six Nations Title
Lampard Delighted With Chelsea’s Back Line
Jota Strikes Again As Liverpool Go Top
Bulls Humiliate Stormers
Ziyech Shines As Chelsea Enjoy Win At Burnley
Walker’s Homecoming Strike Gives Man City Win
Mo’unga Magic Drives All Blacks To Record Victory
Man United Forwards Can Be A Big Threat – Arteta
Wolves Beat Palace
Bottas On Pole At Imola
Wolves Beat Palace
Australia’s 2027 World Cup Bid Picks Up Steam