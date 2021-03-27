iAfrica

Sharks Blitz Bulls

Photo Credit: Thomas Serer on Unsplash

36 mins ago 1 min read

The Sharks produced a first-half try-feast to score a comprehensive 45-12 win over the Bulls in their South African Preparation Series outing on Friday.

In dreadful conditions, as staff were sweeping pools of water off the pitch before the start of the match, the Sharks outscored their opponents by seven tries to two.

Despite the trying conditions, the Sharks forwards – especially the front row – handled the ball better than most of the Bulls’ backs.

In a first-quarter onslaught, the Sharks raced into a 24-5 lead and by half-time were 31-6 up.

However, after the break, the Bulls showed far more urgency – as the Sharks’ error-count started to mount.

Despite the scrappy nature of the second half, the hosts added two tries to the five they score before the break to ease to a comfortable win.

