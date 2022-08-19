Shanawaaz Asghar 6, Safely Reunited With His Family After Abduction

Western Cape police have confirmed that Shanawaaz Asghar 6, has now been reunited with his family. This is after the boy was snatched on his way to school by six armed men.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut is quoted as saying, the investigation is still underway, and arrests are yet to be made. It is on this basis that further information regarding the case cannot be disclosed at this stage.

Before the breakthrough, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the SAPS had a task team to deal specifically with kidnappings.

“A team has been created. It’s being led by the general from Crime Intelligence. It has had a lot of successes nationally, including here in the Western Cape. We have had successes, several of them. Some of the families, after the success, don’t want these things to be announced,” Cele said.

