Shamwari Re-opens With ‘Unprecedented’ Offers For SA Guests

Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape is re-opening for domestic guests following the move to Level 2 lockdown.

The reserve will initially open two of its lodges from Wednesday 16 September. These are Long Lee Manor and Sarili Private Lodge, both recently refurbished as part of a US$25 million investment to transform the visitor experience.

Shamwari is offering a special lead-in price for Long Lee Manor of R4 150 per person sharing. This includes accommodation in a five-star suite, two game drives a day, guided bush walks, tours of the Born Free Big Cat Sanctuary and Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and visits to the Riverdene Children’s Adventure Centre. The only additional costs are the mandatory conservation levy, beverages, spa treatments and laundry.

Families or groups of friends are able to book the entire five-bedroomed Sarili Private Lodge for R38 000 per night. The offer includes an itinerary that is tailored to the group’s needs and a private staff including a personal chef, housekeeper and house manager. The minimum stay is two nights.

For the first time Shamwari is also offering a full-day safari package starting from R1 500 per person and R750 for children aged between four and 11. It includes a tour of the Born Free Sanctuary, lunch at Long Lee Manor, a visit to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre and a three-hour game drive.

CEO Joe Cloete says the decision to open the two of its seven lodges was predicted on keeping overheads down until demand recovers and to allow for the implementation of strict health protocols.

“By opening incrementally we’re able to keep operating costs down, which in turn allows us to offer unprecedented rates to South African domestic leisure travellers. It is also in line with the health measures we put in place during the shutdown to ensure peace of mind for our guests while providing an uncompromised luxury wilderness experience.”

Shamwari’s protocols have been reviewed by medical professionals, vetted by the WHO, The Tourism Business Council of South Africa and other tourism regulatory bodies.

The re-opening offers run from 16 September to 20 December and can be booked via reservations@shamwari.com or by calling 042 203 111.

About Long Lee Manor

Long Lee is the largest of Shamwari’s lodges and its historic Manor House has recently been lovingly restored to its original Edwardian-era features. The 18 new luxury suites focus on guests’ privacy and comfort while maximising the commanding views across the reserve.

Accommodation includes two-bedroomed family suites with their own decks and plunge pool. A poolside bar overlooks the surrounding plains and a watering hole below the lodge.

About Sarili Private Lodge

Overlooking grassy plains on a curve of the Bushman’s River Sarili is a sumptuous five-bedroomed lodge which can be booked exclusively for a family or friends group as the luxurious setting for the ultimate bush experience.

Every aspect of the stay is tailored to the guests’ needs, from meals to game drives and guided walks. A ranger is available at all times and in-room spa treatments can be arranged on request.

About Shamwari Private Game Reserve

Shamwari Private Game Reserve is a malaria-free premier safari and hospitality destination in an ecologically and culturally significant area of the Eastern Cape.

Its seven lodges each provide distinct experiences: from exclusive tranquillity, effortless family enjoyment or the back-to-nature appeal of a luxury tented camp, all complemented by the very best local cuisine and thoughtful service.

By staying at Shamwari guests are participating in an immensely successful conservation project, which arrested the impact of human activity and returned to 25 000 hectares the rich biodiversity for which the region was once renowned.

Over the past 25 years the project has restored much of the ecology and attracted or re-introduced an abundance of indigenous game and birdlife, from the big five to the humble ox pecker.

Shamwari Private Game Reserve has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprised of more than 1,800 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. Virtuoso agencies sell more than (U.S.) $26.4 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

The Shamwari Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, where sick and injured wild animals are treated before being released back into the wild, is globally recognised for its pioneering work. A long-term partnership with the Born Free Foundation provides a permanent home for rescued African big cats.

For more information, visit www.shamwari.com

