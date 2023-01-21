iAfrica

Shami Shines As India Beat New Zealand By Eight Wickets To Seal Series

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
8 mins ago

India’s Mohammed Shami led an incredible bowling performance as his team beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal the one-day international series with a game to spare in Raipur on Saturday.

India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse.

Glenn Phillips then added 36 runs and Michael Santner made 27 before New Zealand were bowled out for 108 inside 35 overs, with Shami picking up 3-18 while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each.

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

Reuters

Share